HokieHaven - VT commit Braelin Moore locks in his official visit

VT commit Braelin Moore locks in his official visit
The Hokies' all-important June of official visits continues to develop, and 2022 offensive line commit Braelin Moore's trip is set.
The three-star will make his way to Blacksburg the second weekend of June for the 11th through the 13th.
Locked in🔒🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/Dn1OrmotVA— Braelin Moore (@MooreBraelin) April 12, 2021
