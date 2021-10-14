VT atmosphere 'like no other' for Travon West

Virginia Tech has emphasized its recruiting efforts in South Carolina in recent classes, and Travon West is one example.

The 5-11, 165-pound cornerback is a junior at Piedmont (S.C.) Wren, and took a campus visit to Blacksburg over the weekend. The biggest recruiting event in years for the Hokies, their night game against Notre Dame lived up to expectations - or even exceeded them.

"It was great," West raved. "I really enjoyed the VT atmosphere - it was like no other."