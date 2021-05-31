 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech visit part of an important June for Nickel
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 17:14:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech visit part of an important June for Nickel

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has one commitment from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton, and is try to earn more.

Quarterback Devin Farrell will be joined by three of his uncommitted teammates - including offensive linemen Mo Clipper and Gilles Tchio - when he visits in a couple weeks. Tight end Jack Nickel could be the most important of the bunch, though.

SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}