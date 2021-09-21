Virginia Tech targets in the Rivals 2024 watchlist
A few games into the 2021 high school football season, it's time to look at the top sophomore prospects in the country.
the Rivals 2024 watchlist was unveiled today, and among Virginia Tech's 19 early offers in the class, nine make the list of 100 top national recruits. Here's a look at the players holding Hokie offers on the list.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news