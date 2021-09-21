 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech targets in the Rivals 2024 watchlist
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 10:58:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech targets in the Rivals 2024 watchlist

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

A few games into the 2021 high school football season, it's time to look at the top sophomore prospects in the country.

the Rivals 2024 watchlist was unveiled today, and among Virginia Tech's 19 early offers in the class, nine make the list of 100 top national recruits. Here's a look at the players holding Hokie offers on the list.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}