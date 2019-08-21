Just a few weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Blacksburg for Virginia Tech's BBQ Bash, wideout Tyree Saunders is on the market.

The 6-1, 175-pounder was committed to the Bulls at the time he took in his visit to VT, and it seems likely that a positive experience seeing the Hokies played a major role in his decision to pull back from his USF pledge.

A three-star out of Jacksonville's First Coast High, Saunders earned his Virginia Tech offer when the coaches saw him at their satellite camp appearance in the Jacksonville area. His interest has been piqued since that time.

