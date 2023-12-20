Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Quentin Reddish
At the time he committed to Virginia Tech, Quentin Reddish was a solid player but not nationally known. He changed that with his senior year.
The Charlotte (N.C.) Independence standout is now a known star.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Rankings
5.8 four-star. Ranked No. 10 player in North Carolina and No. 32 safety nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, Elon, Grambling State, Howard, Indiana, Jackson State, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (FL), Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Rhode Island, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia
Recruitment story
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news