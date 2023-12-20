Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2024: Gerard Johnson
The best in VA stay in VA. Virginia Beach Cox defensive lineman Gerard Johnson is an example of that.
the 6-4, 225-pound defensive end is now officially a Hokie.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 12 player in Virginia and No. 40 weakside defensive end nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Ohio, Old Dominion, Temple, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia
Recruitment story
