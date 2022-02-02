Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Xavier Chaplin
Virginia Tech plucked an early sleeper out of the Palmetto State... and fortunately didn't have to fight off late suitors too vigorously to sign offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin.
The 6-6, 315-pounder out of Seabrook (S.C.) Whale Branch may very well end up being the steal of the class.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Unranked overall, but No. 65 offensive tackle nationally. No. 9 prospect in the state of South Carolina.
Other suitors
Georgia State, Louisville, Michigan
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news