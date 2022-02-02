 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Xavier Chaplin
Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Xavier Chaplin

Virginia Tech plucked an early sleeper out of the Palmetto State... and fortunately didn't have to fight off late suitors too vigorously to sign offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin.

The 6-6, 315-pounder out of Seabrook (S.C.) Whale Branch may very well end up being the steal of the class.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked overall, but No. 65 offensive tackle nationally. No. 9 prospect in the state of South Carolina.

Other suitors

Georgia State, Louisville, Michigan

Recruitment story

