HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Desmond Mamudi

Virginia Tech's first flip of Signing Day proper was former USF commit Desmond Mamudi. It's hometown-to-Hokie for the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood DT.

Mamudi's recruitment was a pretty simple one, until it wasn't.

He sought out a number of Power-5 programs - including a game visit to Rutgers in Fall 2019 - but didn't get a ton of bites from them over the course of the process. For a kid who grew up a USF fan in Tampa, picking the hometown program was easy when the offer was right there on the table. He made the call in May.

The Hokies complicated matters with rapidly-increasing interest, and then an offer in November. A "virtual visit" to campus over FaceTime moved the Hokies level with the Bulls, even though he was technically still committed to the latter. The question, then, became how seriously VT would push, with other defensive line options still on the table.

When they didn't feel great about their chances with some of those other guys, they ramped up the pressure in the final 48 hours of the cycle, and Mamudi made the flip by faxing his LOI to Blacksburg this morning.