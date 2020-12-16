HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Desmond Mamudi

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Desmond Mamudi
Virginia Tech's first flip of Signing Day proper was former USF commit Desmond Mamudi. It's hometown-to-Hokie for the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood DT.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally, positionally, or within Florida.
Other suitors
USF (former commit), Bowling Green, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, FAU, FIU, Liberty, Samford, Southern Miss, Tennessee State, UT-Martin, Western Kentucky, Youngstown State
Recruitment story
Mamudi's recruitment was a pretty simple one, until it wasn't.
He sought out a number of Power-5 programs - including a game visit to Rutgers in Fall 2019 - but didn't get a ton of bites from them over the course of the process. For a kid who grew up a USF fan in Tampa, picking the hometown program was easy when the offer was right there on the table. He made the call in May.
The Hokies complicated matters with rapidly-increasing interest, and then an offer in November. A "virtual visit" to campus over FaceTime moved the Hokies level with the Bulls, even though he was technically still committed to the latter. The question, then, became how seriously VT would push, with other defensive line options still on the table.
When they didn't feel great about their chances with some of those other guys, they ramped up the pressure in the final 48 hours of the cycle, and Mamudi made the flip by faxing his LOI to Blacksburg this morning.
Game breakdown
Mamudi is slightly undersized as a pure defensive tackle, with 6-3 height that's just fine, but a chopped-off physique without extremely long arms or legs that will mean he has to make the most of his height to be successful in college. However, he has room on the frame to get well above 300 pounds giving him the opportunity to be a nose-type tackle with some explosiveness to burst into the backfield.
A talented high school wrestler, his athleticism and knowledge of how to use leverage and gravity to his advantage should be hallmarks of his game going forward. Maintaining those skills that he's honed over time while he continues to grow physically will be key.
He may not be a surefire NFL prospect at this stage, but the pieces are in place to make the most out of what his athletic potential has in store for him.
Film
Statistically speaking
Mamudi made 38 tackles, 16 for loss (13 of those sacks!) as a senior, forcing one fumble in the process. He also ran six times for 26 yards and three touchdowns,
