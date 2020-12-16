HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Bryce Goodner

The Hokies are 9in need of beef up front, and they get just that in the form of Athens (Tenn.) McMinn County lineman Bryce Goodner.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 33 prospect in Tennessee.

Other suitors

Air Force, Charlotte, Navy, Nevada, Rice, Toledo

Recruitment story

Goodner did not make a secret of his desire to play for the Hokies. He visited Blacksburg with his family multiple times before ever picking up an offer from OL coach Vance Vice. VT's coaching staff monitored his progress, liked his physical growth - and work ethic during the pandemic - and finally pulled the trigger in early August. Within a couple hours, Goodner accepted that offer. VT was the only Power-5 program to offer, and holding onto his commitment was easy, even through a strong senior season.

Game breakdown

Goodner embodies the physical nature that offensive line coach Vance Vice likes from his charges. Playing primarily right tackle - with a massive split from his right guard - at the high school level, Goodner likes to lock on to the player across the line of scrimmage from him, and doesn't stop blocking until that player is buried. The design of his school's offense often gives him a free release onto a linebacker, and players at that position rarely have a chance against him. Goodner's lack of height - just 6-3 - combines with a barrel-chested shape to his body to indicate that he's likely limited to the interior of the offensive line at the next level. There, he'll have to add strength to be able to bully defensive linemen, because he won't get that head-hunting release to a linebacker as often.

Film

Statistically speaking

McMinn County finished 10-2. The team averaged 287.3 rush yards per game on 8.6 per carry, and did not give up a sack.