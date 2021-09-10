 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week two
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 06:55:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week two

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

We have a new baseline for the Virginia Tech football team - and an idea of what range of teams we're pulling for and against.

As we do every week, let's look at what national results turn out best for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies

Virginia Tech 17, North Carolina 10

The Hokies didn't make it easy, but after coming close to giving up all of a 14-0 lead, they held on to prevent North Carolina's Sam Howell from mounting a major comeback. The Lunch Pail D may still have a ways to go... but it looked many steps better than last year's moribund unit, sacking Howell six times and picking him off thrice.

Virginia Tech v. MIddle Tennessee State
2 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network Extra

Mid-major opposition coming to town can only mean one thing: taking care of business. unfortunately, that hasn't always been a guarantee since about the mid-2000s, but given that VT showed it can knock off top-10 opposition in Lane last weekend, it's time to live up to the raised bar.

Last weekend's action

