Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week seven

Virginia Tech's non-conference results mean that there may be little to play for outside of the ACC (at least for a few weeks). But there are still strong rooting

Virginia Tech 29, Notre Dame 32

A few key plays determined this one: the Hokies gave up big gains to backup quarterback Tyler Buchner as soon as he entered the contest, and suffered with mediocre clock management to end both halves. As with the West Virginia game, the balance of play was such that you'd probably expect the Hokies to win six or seven times out of 10 similar games. But for the second time this year, the Orange and Maroon couldn't get it done.

Virginia Tech v. Pitt



3:30 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ESPN2

While last weekend's game had more glitz and glamor, this one was probably always more important in terms of stakes (at least for the 2021 season - obviously the recruiting implications were huge a week ago). A win, and Virginia Tech has the inside track on the Coastal Division. A loss, and it'll be tough to catch the Panthers. An explosive Pitt offense will be the biggest test yet of the much-improved Lunch Pail D.