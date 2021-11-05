Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week 10

After a week off when it seemed like this may no longer be relevant, a shock loss for Pitt brings it back to the fore. The return of the rooting guide.

Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17

The Hokies settled for a lot of field goals, but John Parker Romo made four of his five attempts to keep Georgia Tech from mounting a full comeback. Settling for a number of field goals including a couple long ones) shouldn't become - or remain - a habit, but the Hokies did enough on offense to make a solid defensive performance stand up.

Virginia Tech @ Boston College

7:30 p.m. Friday • Lane Stadium • ESPN

Like the Hokies, Boston College's very early stages of the year looked good. Like with Virginia Tech, the Eagles have failed to live up to that promise. One could argue that the bottom has fallen out even more for BC than for VT, and while a road win in a cold environment is never an easy task, it's a necessary one to cement the idea that this season is back on-track.