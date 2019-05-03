The Rivals100 prospect trimmed his list of over two dozen offers to just ten schools still in the hunt. Virginia Tech is one of them.

Alabama, Clemson, Duke, Florida, North Carolina, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee, are the other schools still under consideration by Evans. Kentucky, Nebraska, Penn State, and West Virginia are among those who didn't pass muster for the 6-6, 240-pounder.

The No. 38 overall prospect and No. 2 weakside defensive end in the nation is also the top player in North Carolina. He's visited Blacksburg twice, once last Summer and again this Spring. However, South Carolina, North Carolina, and NC State are considered the front-runners for his commitment. As is the case with a number of top players on the board, Virginia Tech can help its chances by succeeding on the field in 2019.

Evans plans to further narrow to just five remaining schools by the beginning of his senior season, and make a commitment prior to the early signing period.