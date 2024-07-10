Virginia Tech is adding a versatile weapon to their offense. In-state dual-sport standout Micah Matthews has committed to head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies. The Bridgewater (Va.) Turner Ashby star wide receiver credits two Virginia Tech coaches with building relationships with him that tipped the scale in favor of the Hokies.

"Coach (Fontel) Mines and I have been solid for over a year now," Matthews said. "Even when he was JMU he was keeping his eye on me. When he got the chance, he offered me way back in April of last year. Ever since then we've just been connecting. He'd come to school. He'd chopped it up with my dad and he loves the family and we love his family. I think having him there was one of the biggest pieces for me.

"Also another big one on the offensive side is the assistant wide receiver coach Cam Phillips," he said. "As soon as he got there and we started talking, it was just an instant connection. I feel like the process and kind of sense of the game that he brings to the coaches staff, I think is going to be critical for them for this year and, hopefully, when I get there. Those two were really the big connectors for me."

Matthews took note of how Virginia Tech used one of their receivers last season and it helped him see himself in that offense.

"I think one of the biggest people that stood out to me was Jaylin Lane and the way that they use him in all these different motions and different spots," said Matthews. "He plays all these different positions as a receiver. That's how they see me and view me in their offense. That's kind of what I do in my offense right now. Them being able to translate what I'm doing now to that is going to be amazing. I'm super excited to be able to do it."

Some of the relationships Matthews has with a couple current Virginia Tech commits also played a role in his decision.

"I've been connecting with a lot of guys in the state like Matthew Outten," he said. "I texted him frequently before he made his decision just to kind of see what his plans were. AJ Brand too. He's a quarterback from Irmo, South Carolina. We connected a lot on the visit. I have a lot of confidence in this 25 class. I think we're going to bring an absolute storm to the ACC hopefully when we get there and I'm excited to get the work."

Matthews will also play baseball for Virginia Tech. He credits the strong working relationship between Brent Pry and Hokies baseball head coach Jeff Szefc for creating a plan for him to be successful on the football field and baseball diamond.