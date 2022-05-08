Virginia Tech is the right place for Dante Lovett

By the time Virginia Tech offered him not quite a month ago, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha cornerback Dante Lovett was familiar with the program. He'd visited for a game in the Fall - seeing the Hokies lose a nail-biter to Notre Dame - and he was in Blacksburg when the offer came through.

After narrowing to a final four, today he made the call that it is one: he has committed to become a Hokie.

