Dante Lovett is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech's hot streak on the recruiting trail continues. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha cornerback Dante Lovett is in!
The 6-0, 183-pounder previously narrowed his list to Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, and the Hokies, and made a Mother's Day pledge to the Orange and Maroon. His most recent visit to Blacksburg came April 12, and he announced his decision timeline - for today - in the immediate aftermath.
The three-star is ranked the No. 15 player in the state of Maryland, and comes from the all-important DeMatha program. Virginia Tech has had a hard time establishing a foothold at the DC0area powerhouse, but grabbing a pledge from Lovett shows that the hard work of the current coaching staff is paying off.
With his pledge - the third in just over a week - the Hokies' class climbs to No. 36 nationally.
