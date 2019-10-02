News More News
Virginia Tech Hokies 2020 recruiting hotboard

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has begun to build the defensive side of its class. Who could be next to join the recent commitments?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Quarterback

In the fold: 1, Noah Kim

Needs and notes: 0 scholarship needs. With Noah Kim in the fold, the coaches aren't actively recruiting other quarterbacks at this time. If a top prospect wants to show interest, surely they won't turn him away, but they are in a passive recruiting mode at this point.

Changes: None.

Running back

{{ article.author_name }}