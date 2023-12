The Hokies' non-conference schedules have been characterized by an utter lack of middle-tier mid-major programs, but Vermont is an opportunity.

With the Catamounts coming to town, the Orange and Maroon can win a game against a team that should look solid to the résumé-evaluators at the end of the year (even if UVM is unlikely to get a win in Cassell, thus meaning there's low risk with some reward).