Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball preview: Notre Dame
After a rough week for NCAA Tournament dreams, the Hokies have a chance to get back on the right side of the ledger this evening.
They'll take on. struggling Notre Dame team in South Bend.
The essentials
Opponent: Notre Dame (7-16, 2-10 ACC)
Rankings: NR/NR, No. 168 Kenpom, No. 218 RPI, No. 168 NET
Time, Channel: Saturday, Feb. 10 • 6 p.m. • The CW
Event: ACC conference game
Location: South Bend, Ind.
The Line: Virginia Tech -5.5, O/U 129.5
The Irish
