Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball preview: North Carolina

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies are looking for a couple big upsets to close the year strong. On the road in the Dean Dome is about as upset-minded as they get.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: North Carolina (19-6, 11-3 ACC)

Rankings: No. 7/5, No. 10 Kenpom, No. 23 RPI, No. 11 NET

Time, Channel: Saturday, Feb. 17 • 2 p.m. • ACC Network

Event: ACC conference game

Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Line: Virginia Tech +10.5, O/U 154.5

Follow: @Hokie_Haven.

The Tar Heels

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement