Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball preview: North Carolina
The Hokies are looking for a couple big upsets to close the year strong. On the road in the Dean Dome is about as upset-minded as they get.
The essentials
Opponent: North Carolina (19-6, 11-3 ACC)
Rankings: No. 7/5, No. 10 Kenpom, No. 23 RPI, No. 11 NET
Time, Channel: Saturday, Feb. 17 • 2 p.m. • ACC Network
Event: ACC conference game
Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Line: Virginia Tech +10.5, O/U 154.5
The Tar Heels
