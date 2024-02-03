Advertisement
Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball preview: Miami (Fla.)

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
For the first time this season, the Hokies will get a second crack at an opponent. In South Florida, they'll be looking for revenge.

The essentials

Opponent: Miami (Fla.) (14-7, 5.5 ACC)

Rankings: NR/NR, No. 68 Kenpom, No. 62 RPI, No. 67 NET

Time, Channel: Saturday, Feb. 3 • Noon • ESPN

Event: ACC conference game

Location: Coral Gables, Fla.

The Line: Virginia Tech +2.5, O/U 153

The Hurricanes

