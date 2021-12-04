 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Wake Forest
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-04 08:26:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Wake Forest

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

VT got a first signature win of the year (and got the opposing coach fired in the process). Can that translate to a league game?

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes (USA Today Sports)

The essentials

Opponent: Wake Forest (7-1)

Time, Channel: 2:00 p.m., ACC Network

Event: ACC conference game

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, O/U 135

The Deacons

