 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Wake Forest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-17 09:05:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Wake Forest

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech is back on the road - for just the second time this season - but taking on the ACC's most-struggling team in Wake Forest.

A road win against the Deacon should be the expectation. It would also allow VT to remain in the hunt for conference contention.

The essentials

Opponent: Wake Forest (3-4, 0-4 ACC)

Time, Channel: 6:00 p.m., ACC Network

Event: ACC league play

Location: Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Line: Virginia Tech -7

The Deacons

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}