News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-04 07:10:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Virginia

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After seeing their (short) winning streak snapped on the road, the Hokies are back in the friendly confines of Cassell. Can they earn a rivalry revenge victory after losing to UVa last month?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC)

Rankings: No. 6/4, No. 13 Kenpom, No. 14 RPI, No. 13 NET

Time, Channel: Saturday, Feb. 4 • Noon • ESPN2

Event: ACC conference game • Commonwealth Clash

Location: Charlottesville, Va.

The Line: Virginia Tech -0.5 O/U 129

Follow: @Hokie_Haven. @ConnorMardian10. Game thread.

The Cavaliers

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}