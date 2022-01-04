Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: NC State
After an unplanned week on the sidelines, the Hokies are back in action tonight against NC State. Rested or rusty?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: NC State (7-7, 0-3 ACC)
Time, Channel: 7:00 p.m., ACC Network
Event: ACC Conference game
Location: Cassell Coliseum
The Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, O/U 137.5
The Wolfpack
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news