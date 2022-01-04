 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: NC State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-04 14:43:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: NC State

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After an unplanned week on the sidelines, the Hokies are back in action tonight against NC State. Rested or rusty?

Kevin Keatts is in his fifth year with the Wolfpack
Kevin Keatts is in his fifth year with the Wolfpack (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: NC State (7-7, 0-3 ACC)

Time, Channel: 7:00 p.m., ACC Network

Event: ACC Conference game

Location: Cassell Coliseum

The Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, O/U 137.5

The Wolfpack

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}