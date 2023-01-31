Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Miami
Virginia Tech's skid has stopped... but can the Hokies take it a stop further and earn an upset victory on the road?
Tonight's matchup with Miami may very well be the game that plays VT into the NCAA Tournament's at-large positions... or that leaves them needing to basically run the table the rest of the way to have a shot.
High stakes await in Coral Gables.
The essentials
Opponent: Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC)
Rankings: No. 23/21, No. 39 Kenpom, No. 27 RPI, No. 47 NET
Time, Channel: Tuesday, Jan. 31 • 7 p.m • ESPNU
Event: ACC conference game
Location: Coral Gables, Fla.
The Line: Virginia Tech +3.5 O/U 145.5
The Hurricanes
