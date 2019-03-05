Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Florida State

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The battle for that coveted fourth seed in the ACC comes down to tonight: can Virginia Tech beat FSU on the road?

It will be a tall task, but there are weaknesses to potentially exploit, as well.

W9fenfaxej8d80k5vqf0
Leonard Hamilton has his team rolling
Matthew Hatfield (VirginiaPreps.com)

The essentials

Opponent: No. 14/13 Florida State (23-6, 11-5 ACC)

The Kenpom: VT No. 11 (8 offense, 27 defense), Florida State No. 17 (32 offense, 14 defense)

The line: Virginia Tech +1.5

Time, Location: 7:00 p.m., Tallahassee, Fla.

Event: Regular season - ACC Conference game

Television/Radio: ESPNU/VT IMG Radio Network

Live stats: HokieSports

The Seminoles

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}