The 2024 WR class is in the books, and the Hokies have kicked off 2025 at the position. Who else are they targeting?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

2024 season: 12 scholarship (four seniors), 14 total

2025 commits: Jayden Anderson

2025 needs: 1-2. With the returning talent in the senior class and the opportunity it provides for youngsters to be brought along slowly, the staff has plenty of flexibility here. They already have a potentially elite slot in Jayden Anderson, and can be selective with outside receivers (given the chance to redshirt Keylen Adams or Chanz Wiggins - even if they get four games of action).

Changes: Jayden Anderson committed. Moved Knahlij Harrell to CB (also he committed). Added Brandon Finney, Jeremiah Koger, Jamien Little, Shaun Terry (new offers). Removed Quintin Simmons (Kentucky), AJ Wallace (reclassified to 2024 and signed with Arkansas State), Shaun Terry (we hardly knew ye: committed to Notre Dame). Moved Isaiah Robinson (Virginia) to periphery.

Prospects: