With the 2024 recruiting class in its finishing stages, it's time t continue our look to 2025. Today, the offensive linemen.

2024 season: 14 scholarship (three seniors), 17 total

2024 Commits: Web Davidson, Aidan Lynch, Tommy Ricard, (possibly Andrew Hanchuk)

2025 needs: 3-plus. The Hokies have done a nice job using both the recruiting trail and the Transfer Portal to rebuild this position group, so the years of dire need in both numbers and quality are in the past. However, OL play is the lifeblood of any offense, and keeping the train rolling will be a priority here. The staff can take some guys who really want to be in Blacksburg, and hold out for high-ceiling complements thereafter.

Offered, not on the board: Chauncey Gooden (on the periphery, offered by former OL coach and no consistent contact since), Mason Short (Alabama), Easton Ware (final 10 with no VT)

Prospects: