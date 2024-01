Virginia Tech landed one true linebacker in the 2024 class, and with a handful set to graduate after this season, it's time to replenish.

2024 season: 10 scholarship (2 seniors), 15 total

2025 needs: 1-2. VT has shown a willingness to go to the Portal to fill an immediate need (including for Sam Brumfield this offseason). Replacing the outgoing duo - possibly only one if Keonta Jenkins leaves prior to 2024, since he's played four years - while being prepared for attrition is the move.

Offered, not on the board: DJ McClary (Penn State), Elijah Melendez (Miami), Jadon Perlotte (Georgia), Weston Port (offered under previous coaching staff, no visit with new group), Carlton Smith (final five without VT), Mantrez Walker (finalists do not include VT)

Prospects: