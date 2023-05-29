We continue our look at the 2024 recruiting class with an update of VT's situation along the offensive line.

2023 season: 16 scholarship (one senior), 22 total

Commits: Tommy Ricard

2024 needs: 2+. The Hokies have a nice developmental guard piece in the fold, but one or two tackles are likely necessary, and another interior lineman would be nice icing on the cake. The staff won't want to sign classes that are too big because previous OL coaches left the class balance out of whack.

Changes: Ricard committed. Added Kai Greer, John Wayne Oliver, Web Davidson, Robert Bourdon, Donovan Thompson, Khalil House, Ryan Howerton, Isaac Cannizzaro, Daniel Jones, Jayden Todd, Tyler West (new offers). Removed Liam Andrews (final eight with no VT), Ronan O'Connell (final three with no VT), Jaseon Riggs (final 10 with no VT), Eagan Boyer (Penn State), Robby Martin (final eight with no VT), Deryz Plazz (final five with no VT). Moved Fletcher Westphal (final five with no VT) to periphery.

Prospects: