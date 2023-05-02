Virginia Tech Hokies 2024 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker
The Hokies are going to have some top options at linebacker in the 2024 class. Here's the latest look at the board.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Linebacker
2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total
2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better.
Changes: Moved Chris Cole from safety. Added Jayden Brown (new offer), Keyshawn Flowers. Removed DeJuan Lane (final five with no VT), Andrew Hines (Wake Forest), Ja'Qualin Birdsong (Cincinnati), Cayden Jones (Alabama), Jordan Boyd (Georgia Tech), Drew Woodaz (Clemson), Cole Sullivan (VT outside finalists)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news