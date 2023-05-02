2023 season: 11 scholarship (four seniors), 15 total

2024 needs: 1-2. The Hokies may be losing linebackers to things like position switches (there are some bigger guys who could play DE, for example), but unless there's some attrition here, VT can be pretty picky about who to take commitments from. One really good LB is probably enough, a pair of really good guys would be even better.

Changes: Moved Chris Cole from safety. Added Jayden Brown (new offer), Keyshawn Flowers. Removed DeJuan Lane (final five with no VT), Andrew Hines (Wake Forest), Ja'Qualin Birdsong (Cincinnati), Cayden Jones (Alabama), Jordan Boyd (Georgia Tech), Drew Woodaz (Clemson), Cole Sullivan (VT outside finalists)