HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Receiving corps

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Receiving corps
Virginia Tech will be looking to reload at receiver and tight end in the 2022 class. Who are the top prospects?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Wide receiver
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news