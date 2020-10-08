HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Offensive line

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 3-4. The staff still needs to close on a Class of 2021 offensive tackle, and if they get the job done in that department, the need is not as great here. However, three per year is likely a minimum, with a fourth in years that there aren't any surefire stars.

Offered, but not on the board: Drew Shelton (Penn State), Will Campbell (top 12 with no VT)

Targets: