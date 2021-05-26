 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: June visitors
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 11:03:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: June visitors

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With a busy month just around the corner, let's take a look at some of the players who will be in town.

A number of key prospects have set up official visits for June, and if the Hokies do a solid job sealing the deal with some of them, they remainder of the recruiting cycle may be a heck of a lot clearer.

SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}