Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: June visitors
With a busy month just around the corner, let's take a look at some of the players who will be in town.
A number of key prospects have set up official visits for June, and if the Hokies do a solid job sealing the deal with some of them, they remainder of the recruiting cycle may be a heck of a lot clearer.
SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news