HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back

{{ timeAgo('2021-03-12 09:33:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Defensive back

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Next recruiting cycle will be another important one for the secondary. Who are the Hokies pursuing?

Take a look at the recruiting hotboard here.

Safety

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 1-2. With the Hokies' 2021 recruiting class in the fold, there are plenty of versatile defensive backs lessening the need at both primary positions. There will never be a time to pass completely on a class, but the staff can be selective here.

Changes: Added Jaylen Lewis, Quavian Carter (new offers). Removed Jaylin Marshall (Arizona State), Kamari Ramsey (Hokies outside final five), Alfonzo Allen (final 12 without VT), Devin Moore (top seven does not include VT), Larry Turner-Gooden (dropped from periphery after Arizona State commitment)

