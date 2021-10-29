 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-29 10:44:28 -0500') }} football

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies have added a new commit! Plus, there's movement at the WR position, and much more in the 2022 recruiting world.

Quarterback

In the fold: 2, Devin Farrell and Alex Orji

Needs and notes: 0. With two signal-callers in the fold, the Hokies are essentially done here. They'll keep lines of communication open, in case they lose either of their commits down the road or the need changes. However, at this point everyone other than the two players in the fold is a periphery player.

Changes: None

Targets: None

On the periphery: Devin Kargman ... MJ Stroud

Running back

In the fold: 2, Ramon Brown and Bryce Duke

Needs and notes: 0. The coaches love to load up at this position, and the fact that Duke has some positional versatility (he is a talented pass-catching RB and can move into the slot, as well) means there's a possibility that he and Brown end up with another future teammate come Signing Day.

Changes: None

Targets: None

On the periphery: None

Wide receiver

In the fold: 2, Tucker Holloway and Daequan Wright

