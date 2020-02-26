We're on to the 2021 class with the primary focus of Hokie recruiting. Who are the prospects up front on offense?

Current commits: 0

Needs: 3-4. The 2020 class has a couple solid pieces, and as a complementary group to a large - and very talented - 2019 offensive line class, it was the perfect stopgap. 2021 will be another year in which the staff wants to add not just talent, but top-end talent to keep the pipeline flowing.

Changes: Added Amarius Mims, Jaeden Roberts, Geno Vandemark, Dylan Fairchild, Cameron Ball, Diego Pounds, Canon Boone (new offers). Removed Cullen Montgomery (committed to Oklahoma), Andrew Jones (committed to Duke).