Virginia Tech game stats: Packed in
The Hokies couldn't hang with a suddenly-potent NS State offense Saturday. See Virginia Tech's stats from the game.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Stats against North Carolina State
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
17
|
30
|
225
|
3
|
1
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Kyron Drones
|
9
|
51
|
0
|
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw
|
1
|
47
|
1
|
Malachi Thomas
|
1
|
16
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
Bryce Duke
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
2
|
-3
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Da'Quan Felton
|
7
|
87
|
2
|
Jaylin Lane
|
4
|
66
|
0
|
Dae'Quan Wright
|
4
|
42
|
0
|
Tucker Holloway
|
1
|
17
|
0
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
1
|
13
|
1
|Player
|Tackle
|TFL
|Sack
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
8
|
2.0
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
8
|
1.5
|
0
|
Jalen Stromann
|
7
|
1.0
|
0
|
Alan Tisdale
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
6
|
1.0
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Nasir Peoples
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
3
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
2
|
0.5
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Mario Kendricks
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Josh Fuga
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
CJ McCray
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jorden McDonald
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|
Derrick Canteeen
|
1
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
1
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
1
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
0
|
1
|
Mario Kendricks
|
0
|
1
|
CJ McCray
|
0
|
1
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGA
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
209
|Player
|KR
|Yds
|PR
|Yds
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
2
|
69
|
0
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
2
|
29
|
2
|
-6
|
Tucker Holloway
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
19
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---