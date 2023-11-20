Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech game stats: Packed in

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies couldn't hang with a suddenly-potent NS State offense Saturday. See Virginia Tech's stats from the game.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Stats against North Carolina State

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

17

30

225

3

1
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Kyron Drones

9

51

0

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw

1

47

1

Malachi Thomas

1

16

0

Jaylin Lane

2

14

0

Bryce Duke

3

5

0

Bhayshul Tuten

2

-3

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Da'Quan Felton

7

87

2

Jaylin Lane

4

66

0

Dae'Quan Wright

4

42

0

Tucker Holloway

1

17

0

Stephen Gosnell

1

13

1
Tackling
Player Tackle TFL Sack

Keonta Jenkins

8

2.0

0

Mansoor Delane

8

1.5

0

Jalen Stromann

7

1.0

0

Alan Tisdale

7

0

0

Jayden McDonald

6

1.0

0

Derrick Canteen

4

0

0

Nasir Peoples

4

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

4

0

0

Norell Pollard

3

2.0

1.0

Pheldarius Payne

2

0.5

0

Jaylen Jones

3

0

0

Mario Kendricks

2

0

0

Josh Fuga

1

0

0

Keli Lawson

1

0

0

CJ McCray

1

0

0

Jorden McDonald

1

0

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

0

Caleb Woodson

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player PBU QB Hurry

Derrick Canteeen

1

0

Jaylen Jones

1

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

Keonta Jenkins

0

1

Mario Kendricks

0

1

CJ McCray

0

1
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA Punts Yds

John Love

-

0

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

5

209
Returns
Player KR Yds PR Yds

Bhayshul Tuten

2

69

0

0

Malachi Thomas

2

29

2

-6

Tucker Holloway

0

0

2

19

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement