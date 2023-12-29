Virginia Tech game stats: Military Bowl Champions
The Hokies headed up to Annapolis, and earned a major win, mostly on the ground. See the full stats here.
Stats against Tulane
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|
Kyron Drones
|
13
|
21
|
91
|
2
|
0
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|
Kyron Drones
|
20
|
176
|
1
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
18
|
136
|
2
|
Jeremiah Coney
|
5
|
21
|
0
|
Malachi Thomas
|
4
|
16
|
0
|
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw
|
1
|
14
|
0
|
Tralon Mitchell
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
1
|
-4
|
0
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|
Benji Gosnell
|
2
|
21
|
1
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
2
|
19
|
0
|
Ayden Greene
|
1
|
19
|
0
|
Jaylin Lane
|
4
|
14
|
0
|
Harrison Saint Germain
|
2
|
13
|
1
|
Malachi Thomas
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
Kyron Drones
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|Tackle
|TFL
|Sack
|
Alan Tisdale
|
7
|
0.5
|
0
|
Mansoor Delane
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips III
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
6
|
2.0
|
0
|
Dorian Strong
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
Keli Lawson
|
3
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
CJ McCray
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Cole Nelson
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
2
|
1.0
|
0
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Jaylen Jones
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mario Kendricks
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Jayden McDonald
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
1
|
1.0
|
0
|
Wilfried Pene
|
1
|
0.5
|
0
|
Derrick Canteen
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Will Johnson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jaden Keller
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Norell Pollard
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Caleb Woodson
|
1
|
0
|
0
|Player
|FumRec
|FF
|PBU
|QB Hurry
|
Mansoor Delane
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Pheldarius Payne
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Mose Phillips
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Jorden McDonald
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Wilfried Pene
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Caleb Woodson
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|Player
|FG (yds)
|FGA
|Punts
|Yds
|
John Love
|
2 (35, 35)
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Peter Moore
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
80
|Player
|KR
|Yds
|PR
|Yds
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
3
|
61
|
0
|
0
|
Tucker Holloway
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
