Virginia Tech game stats: Military Bowl Champions

Tim Sullivan
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies headed up to Annapolis, and earned a major win, mostly on the ground. See the full stats here.

Stats against Tulane

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

13

21

91

2

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Kyron Drones

20

176

1

Bhayshul Tuten

18

136

2

Jeremiah Coney

5

21

0

Malachi Thomas

4

16

0

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw

1

14

0

Tralon Mitchell

1

3

0

Jaylin Lane

1

-4

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Benji Gosnell

2

21

1

Bhayshul Tuten

2

19

0

Ayden Greene

1

19

0

Jaylin Lane

4

14

0

Harrison Saint Germain

2

13

1

Malachi Thomas

1

5

0

Kyron Drones

1

0

0
Tackling
Player Tackle TFL Sack

Alan Tisdale

7

0.5

0

Mansoor Delane

7

0

0

Mose Phillips III

7

0

0

Keonta Jenkins

6

2.0

0

Dorian Strong

4

0

0

Keli Lawson

3

1.0

1.0

CJ McCray

3

0

0

Cole Nelson

3

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

2

1.0

0

Keyshawn Burgos

2

0

0

Jaylen Jones

2

0

0

Mario Kendricks

2

0

0

Jayden McDonald

2

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1

1.0

0

Wilfried Pene

1

0.5

0

Derrick Canteen

1

0

0

Will Johnson

1

0

0

Jaden Keller

1

0

0

Da'Wain Lofton

1

0

0

Norell Pollard

1

0

0

Caleb Woodson

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player FumRec FF PBU QB Hurry

Mansoor Delane

1

0

0

0

Da'Wain Lofton

1

0

0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1

0

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

0

1

0

0

Mose Phillips

0

1

0

0

Jorden McDonald

0

0

0

1

Wilfried Pene

0

0

0

1

Caleb Woodson

0

0

0

1
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA Punts Yds

John Love

2 (35, 35)

2

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

2

80
Returns
Player KR Yds PR Yds

Bhayshul Tuten

3

61

0

0

Tucker Holloway

0

0

1

0

----

---

