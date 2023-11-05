Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech game stats: Loss in Louisville

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies weren't on their game in Louisville, and it bit them against the Cardinals. See the individual stats here.

NAsir Peoples was one of very few Hokies with a decent game.
NAsir Peoples was one of very few Hokies with a decent game. (AP Photo)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Stats against Louisville

Passing
Player Comp Att Yds TD Int

Kyron Drones

12

21

69

0

1

Grant Wells

1

2

3

0

0
Rushing
Player Att Yds TD

Bhayshul Tuten

11

57

0

Kyron Drones

11

6

0

Malachi Thomas

2

2

0

Jaylin Lane

2

2

0

Bryce Duke

1

1

0

Chance Black

1

0

0
Receiving
Player Rec Yds TD

Da'Quan Felton

4

34

0

Stephen Gosnell

2

19

0

Jaylin Lane

3

13

0

Bhayshul Tuten

3

3

0

Bryce Duke

1

0

0
Tackling
Player Tackle TFL Sack

Derrick Canteen

9

0

0

Nasir Peoples

7

1.0

0

Jaylen Jones

4

0

0

Keli Lawson

4

0

0

Jayden McDonald

4

0

0

Alan Tisdale

4

0

0

Pheldarius Payne

3

1.5

0

Keonta Jenkins

2

1.0

0

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

2

1.0

0

Dante Lovett

2

0.5

0

Mansoor Delane

2

0

0

Norell Pollard

2

0

0

Caleb Woodson

2

0

0

Cole Nelson

1

1.0

1.0

Mario Kendricks

1

1.0

0

Jason Abbey

1

0

0

Tyler Childress

1

0

0

Gunner Givens

1

0

0

Braylon Johnson

1

0

0

Jaden Keller

1

0

0

Mose Phillips

1

0

0

Dorian Strong

1

0

0

Bhayshul Tuten

1

0

0
Misc Defense
Player QB Hurry

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

1
Kicking/Punting
Player FG (yds) FGA Punts Yds

John Love

1 (44)

1

0

0

Peter Moore

0

0

7

296
Returns
Player KR Yds PR Yds

Bhayshul Tuten

3

62

0

0

Da;Wain Lofton

1

17

0

0

Tucker Holloway

0

0

1

17

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement