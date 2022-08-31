Virginia Tech depth chart: Old Dominion
The Hokies' first official depth chart of the 2022 season is here. Who are the starters - and two-deep players - for the opener?
Offense
|Quarterback
|Running back
|Tight end
|
Grant Wells
|
Jalen Holston
|
Nick Gallo OR
|
Jason Brown
|
Keshawn King
|
Drake DeIuliis OR
|
Devin Farrell
|
Chance Black
|
Connor Blumrick
|Receiver
|Receiver
|Receiver
|
Kaleb Smith
|
Da'Wain Lofton
|
Stephen Gosnell
|
Will Kakavitsas
|
Jadan Blue
|
Will Kakavitsas
|LT
|LG
|Center
|RG
|RT
|
Silas Dzansi
|
Jesse Hanson
|
Johnny Jordan
|
Kaden Moore
|
Parker Clements
|
Xavier Chaplin
|
Braelin Moore
|
Jack Hollifield
|
Danijel Miletic
|
Bob Shick
Defense
|DE
|DT
|DT
|DE
|
TyJuan Garbutt
|
Norell Pollard
|
Mario Kendricks OR
|
Jaylen Griffin OR
|
Jorden McDonald OR
|
Wilfried Pene
|
Josh Fuga
|
Cole Nelson
|
Kyree Moyston
|
Keyshawn Burgos
|SAM
|MIKE
|WILL
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
Dax Hollifield
|
Jaden Keller OR
|
JR Walker
|
Keshon Artis
|
Jayden McDonald OR
|
Alan Tisdale
|CB
|Safety
|Safety
|CB
|
Dorian Strong
|
Chamarri Conner
|
Nasir Peoples
|
Armani Chatman OR
|
DJ Harvey
|
Jalen Stroman
|
Ny'Quee Hawkins
|
Brion Murray
|
Elijah Howard
Special teams
|Punter
|Kicker
|KO
|Holder
|Snapper
|
Peter Moore
|
Will Ross
|
Kyle Lowe
|
Peter Moore
|
Justin Pollock
|
John Love
|
John Love
|
Nick Veltsistas
|
Enzo Anthony
|Kickoff
|Column 2
|
Keshawn King
|
DJ Harvey
|
Chance Black
|
Will Kakavitsis
