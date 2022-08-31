The Hokies' first official depth chart of the 2022 season is here. Who are the starters - and two-deep players - for the opener?

Offense

Offensive skill Quarterback Running back Tight end Grant Wells Jalen Holston Nick Gallo OR Jason Brown Keshawn King Drake DeIuliis OR Devin Farrell Chance Black Connor Blumrick

Receivers Receiver Receiver Receiver Kaleb Smith Da'Wain Lofton Stephen Gosnell Will Kakavitsas Jadan Blue Will Kakavitsas

Offensive line LT LG Center RG RT Silas Dzansi Jesse Hanson Johnny Jordan Kaden Moore Parker Clements Xavier Chaplin Braelin Moore Jack Hollifield Danijel Miletic Bob Shick

Defense

Defensive line DE DT DT DE TyJuan Garbutt Norell Pollard Mario Kendricks OR Jaylen Griffin OR Jorden McDonald OR Wilfried Pene Josh Fuga Cole Nelson Kyree Moyston Keyshawn Burgos

Linebacker SAM MIKE WILL Keonta Jenkins Dax Hollifield Jaden Keller OR JR Walker Keshon Artis Jayden McDonald OR Alan Tisdale

Secondary CB Safety Safety CB Dorian Strong Chamarri Conner Nasir Peoples Armani Chatman OR DJ Harvey Jalen Stroman Ny'Quee Hawkins Brion Murray Elijah Howard

Special teams

Kicking teams Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper Peter Moore Will Ross Kyle Lowe Peter Moore Justin Pollock John Love John Love Nick Veltsistas Enzo Anthony

Return teams Kickoff Column 2 Keshawn King DJ Harvey Chance Black Will Kakavitsis