News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-31 08:43:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech depth chart: Old Dominion

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' first official depth chart of the 2022 season is here. Who are the starters - and two-deep players - for the opener?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Offense

Offensive skill
Quarterback Running back Tight end

Grant Wells

Jalen Holston

Nick Gallo OR

Jason Brown

Keshawn King

Drake DeIuliis OR

Devin Farrell

Chance Black

Connor Blumrick
Receivers
Receiver Receiver Receiver

Kaleb Smith

Da'Wain Lofton

Stephen Gosnell

Will Kakavitsas

Jadan Blue

Will Kakavitsas
Offensive line
LT LG Center RG RT

Silas Dzansi

Jesse Hanson

Johnny Jordan

Kaden Moore

Parker Clements

Xavier Chaplin

Braelin Moore

Jack Hollifield

Danijel Miletic

Bob Shick

Defense

Defensive line
DE DT DT DE

TyJuan Garbutt

Norell Pollard

Mario Kendricks OR

Jaylen Griffin OR

Jorden McDonald OR

Wilfried Pene

Josh Fuga

Cole Nelson

Kyree Moyston

Keyshawn Burgos
Linebacker
SAM MIKE WILL

Keonta Jenkins

Dax Hollifield

Jaden Keller OR

JR Walker

Keshon Artis

Jayden McDonald OR

Alan Tisdale
Secondary
CB Safety Safety CB

Dorian Strong

Chamarri Conner

Nasir Peoples

Armani Chatman OR

DJ Harvey

Jalen Stroman

Ny'Quee Hawkins

Brion Murray

Elijah Howard

Special teams

Kicking teams
Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper

Peter Moore

Will Ross

Kyle Lowe

Peter Moore

Justin Pollock

John Love

John Love

Nick Veltsistas

Enzo Anthony
Return teams
Kickoff Column 2

Keshawn King

DJ Harvey

Chance Black

Will Kakavitsis

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}