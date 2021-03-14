 Will the Virginia Tech Hokies make the NCAA Tournament? Bracketology and rankings
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 11:34:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Selection Sunday

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The day is here. The Hokies are expecting to hear their name called, but when?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The nitty gritty

Record: 15-6 (9-4 ACC)

RPI: No. 58↑ (59)

KenPom: No. 50↑ (52)

Bracket Matrix: 10-seed ↓ (9)

NET: No. 48↑ (49)

Quadrant I: 2-3 (W: Villanova, Virginia. L: Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina)
Quadrant II: 3-3 (W: Clemson, Duke, @ Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech)
Quadrant III: 5-0 (VMI, @ Miami, @ Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Miami)
Quadrant IV: 5-0 (Radford, USF, Coppin State, Longwood, Wake Forest)

What it means

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}