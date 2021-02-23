 Will the Virginia Tech Hokies make the NCAA Tournament? Bracketology and rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 09:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Feb. 23, 2021

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies are back on the court tonight. But what has transpired on the brackets during their pause?

We take a look at the happenings - and more importantly, what they mean to the Hokies' standing in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee?

The nitty gritty

Record: 14-4 (8-3 ACC)

RPI: No. 30↓ (23)

KenPom: No. 36↓(33)

Bracket Matrix: 6-seed ↔︎

NET: No. 36↓(34)

Quadrant I: 3-2 (W: Villanova, Virginia, @Notre Dame. L: Louisville, Syracuse)
Quadrant II: 3-2 (W: Clemson, Duke, Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh)
Quadrant III: 4-0 (USF, VMI, @ Miami, Wake Forest)
Quadrant IV: 4-0 (Radford, Coppin State, Longwood, Miami)

Miami home game dropped to Tier IV, Wake dropped to Tier III

What it means

