Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Feb. 23, 2021
The Hokies are back on the court tonight. But what has transpired on the brackets during their pause?
We take a look at the happenings - and more importantly, what they mean to the Hokies' standing in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee?
The nitty gritty
Record: 14-4 (8-3 ACC)
RPI: No. 30↓ (23)
KenPom: No. 36↓(33)
Bracket Matrix: 6-seed ↔︎
NET: No. 36↓(34)
Quadrant I: 3-2 (W: Villanova, Virginia, @Notre Dame. L: Louisville, Syracuse)
Quadrant II: 3-2 (W: Clemson, Duke, Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh)
Quadrant III: 4-0 (USF, VMI, @ Miami, Wake Forest)
Quadrant IV: 4-0 (Radford, Coppin State, Longwood, Miami)
Miami home game dropped to Tier IV, Wake dropped to Tier III
What it means
