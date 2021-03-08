Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Conference tourney time
March Madness is going in near-full swing - only the major-conference tournaments separate us from the Dance.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The nitty gritty
Record: 15-5 (9-4 ACC)
RPI: No. 52↓ (51)
KenPom: No. 47↓(46)
Bracket Matrix: 8-seed ↔︎
NET: No. 42↑ (44)
Quadrant I: 2-2 (W: Villanova, Virginia. L: Louisville, Syracuse)
Quadrant II: 3-3 (W: Clemson, Duke, @ Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech)
Quadrant III: 4-0 (VMI, @ Miami, @ Wake Forest, Notre Dame)
Quadrant IV: 6-0 (Radford, USF Coppin State, Longwood, Miami, Wake Forest)
Both Notre Dame games dropped a tier
What it means
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news