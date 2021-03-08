 Will the Virginia Tech Hokies make the NCAA Tournament? Bracketology and rankings
Virginia Tech BracketWatch and rooting guide: Conference tourney time

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

March Madness is going in near-full swing - only the major-conference tournaments separate us from the Dance.

The nitty gritty

Record: 15-5 (9-4 ACC)

RPI: No. 52↓ (51)

KenPom: No. 47↓(46)

Bracket Matrix: 8-seed ↔︎

NET: No. 42↑ (44)

Quadrant I: 2-2 (W: Villanova, Virginia. L: Louisville, Syracuse)
Quadrant II: 3-3 (W: Clemson, Duke, @ Notre Dame. L: Penn State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech)
Quadrant III: 4-0 (VMI, @ Miami, @ Wake Forest, Notre Dame)
Quadrant IV: 6-0 (Radford, USF Coppin State, Longwood, Miami, Wake Forest)

Both Notre Dame games dropped a tier

What it means

