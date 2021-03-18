HokieHaven - Virginia Tech announces 2021 season ticket plans

Tech Athletics remains hopeful that Hokie Nation can return to Lane Stadium in 2021, while keeping the health and safety of Hokie student-athletes and fans in mind. In the meantime, athletics department staff is hard at work as sanitization enhancements in Lane Stadium are on-going and include the installation of over 200 hand sanitizing stations, contactless concession options, preparation for socially distanced seating and lines and more.

Season tickets are still available and offer the best value when compared to these packages. Additionally, should capacity restrictions impact the number of fans allowed in Lane Stadium this fall, current season ticket holders and Hokie Club members will have priority access to tickets compared to the general public. The best chance to guarantee admission to all seven of Tech's home games is by purchasing season tickets. Currently, season tickets can be secured for as little as 1% down along with a flexible payment plan.

Learn more about the options here.

The Hokie Scholarship Fund benefits giving deadline is Wednesday, March 31. This is the deadline for all Hokie Scholarship Fund gifts to be made to receive benefits for the upcoming year.

Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding capacity at Lane Stadium, the ticket packages below will not be available for purchase until additional clarity has been provided by government officials, the NCAA, and health organizations. Once available, all ticket packages will be on sale first to Hokie Club members before opening up to the general public. These packages will also be made available prior to the sale of single game tickets, which will be offered first to Hokie Club members before the general public. Due to anticipated demand, single game tickets to Tech's matchup with Notre Dame will be extremely limited.

540 ZONE SEASON TICKETS. 540 Zone season tickets are available exclusively to Tech fans within a 75-mile radius of Blacksburg. This package includes two (2) season tickets to all seven home games for $540, along with the required per seat gift to the Hokie Scholarship Fund. Seats will be located in Sections 508-510. A limited number of 540 Zone season tickets will be available, and accounts may purchase no more than six (6) tickets.

4-GAME MINI PLAN. This fall's four-game mini plan includes tickets to Tech's games against Middle Tennessee, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Duke - all for $300. Outside of full season tickets, the four-game plan is the only other option to guarantee tickets to the game against Notre Dame. Seat locations will be determined 48 hours prior to kickoff and will change for each game.

3-GAME MINI PLAN. The three-game mini plan offers the flexibility to choose any three of Tech's home games, excluding Notre Dame, for $180. Seat locations will be determined at the time of purchase.

FLEX TICKETS. Flex ticket packages include six tickets to be used in any combination for any of the Hokies' home games this fall, excluding Notre Dame, for $360. Additional tickets may be added for $60 each. Fans who purchase a flex ticket package will be sent digital vouchers to redeem prior to the day of the game.

FAN 4-PACKS. This package includes four tickets to one game, and is only available for Tech's matchups with Richmond ($120) and Syracuse ($220). Limited quantities and locations will be made available.

RECENT GRADUATE PROGRAM. An exclusive package for recent graduates of Virginia Tech who are Hokie Club members, this mini-plan includes tickets for the Hokies' home matchups against Pitt and Duke. Details on seat locations and pricing will be released at a later date.

STUDENT SEASON TICKETS. Information on Virginia Tech student season tickets for the 2021-22 academic year will be released sometime this spring.