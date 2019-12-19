There are plenty of moving parts as the Early Signing Period approaches. Who are Virginia Tech's top remaining targets? Depending on how the scholarship numbers are looking by early February, it's also possible the offer list expands in the meantime. Stay tuned for those updates, as well.

Quarterback

In the fold: 0 Needs and notes: 0 scholarship needs. The staff seemed intent on bringing in a Class of 2020 commitment even without have a strong need: the top two on the depth chart are coming back and two players are coming off redshirts for next year. However, it's doubtful they sign one at this point. Changes: None.