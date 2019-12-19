Virginia Tech 2020 hotboard: Post-Early Signing Day
There are plenty of moving parts as the Early Signing Period approaches. Who are Virginia Tech's top remaining targets?
Depending on how the scholarship numbers are looking by early February, it's also possible the offer list expands in the meantime. Stay tuned for those updates, as well.
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
Quarterback
In the fold: 0
Needs and notes: 0 scholarship needs. The staff seemed intent on bringing in a Class of 2020 commitment even without have a strong need: the top two on the depth chart are coming back and two players are coming off redshirts for next year. However, it's doubtful they sign one at this point.
Changes: None.
Morris is the son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, and decommitted from the Hogs when his father was fired. He took an official visit to Blacksburg for the Pitt game, and had a solid trip. While his initial plan was to enroll early at the school of his choice, not having made a decision yet may indicate a delay.
Competition: Auburn, Oklahoma, TCU, USC, others
Timeline: Early enrollee(?)
The shot: Seems like VT has moved along from the position with limited numbers available
Running back
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news