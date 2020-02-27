Video: Keene runs 4.71-second 40-yard dash
Virginia Tech is represented only by tight end Dalton Keene in the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, but he's representing well.
The 6-4, 253-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds this afternoon:
Keene's time stands fifth among tight ends at the Combine, within 1/100th of a second of Notre Dame's Cole Kmet. Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam ran a blistering 4.49 to pace the field.