News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 16:36:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Video: Keene runs 4.71-second 40-yard dash

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech is represented only by tight end Dalton Keene in the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, but he's representing well.

The 6-4, 253-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds this afternoon:

Keene's time stands fifth among tight ends at the Combine, within 1/100th of a second of Notre Dame's Cole Kmet. Missouri's Albert Okwuegbunam ran a blistering 4.49 to pace the field.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}