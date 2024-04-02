The Transfer Portal taketh away, but for the first time this offseason, it also giveth to the Hokies.

Ivy-Curry played two years at UTSA before transferring to Pacific for the 2022-23 season, but he was back with the Road Runners for his true senior season. Thanks to the eligibility freeze of 2020-21, he has one remaining year of eligibility in Blacksburg.

A Class of 2020 prospect out of La Marque, Texas, Ivy-Curry was unranked in high school.

He has been a 35.6% three-point shooter over the course of his four years in college, though he was over 41% as a freshman and 38% this year, so his fit in a scheme that allows him to find the right shots can see some serious upside to his shooting. He has also been a decent distributor in his career before becoming an elite assist-man this year, and has always been relatively careful with the ball - something Hokie fans will love to hear after giveaways plagued the past couple editions of the team.

He has always been a very high-volume player, with a good ability to drive and get sent to the free-throw line (where he converts well), and while he hasn't always been hyper-efficient, stepping back his usage with a good surrounding cast could allow him to blossom.

UTSA was a solid (or slightly worse) mid-major team during his freshman season, and he has played primarily for very poor teams over the course of his career.